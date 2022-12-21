Overview

Dr. Saumil Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at MDVIP - Richmond, Virginia in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.