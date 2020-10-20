Dr. Saumil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saumil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saumil Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists100 Kingsley 1 Fl Ln Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions
Norfolk Office100 Kingsley Ln Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saumil Patel is very friendly and extremely knowledgeable in his field. I am lways seen at my scheduled appointment time, no waiting. Dr. Patel explains everything in a way that, I can understand and I am never rushed during my appointment. The staff is very nice, always helpful and accommodating. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel to anyone who is looking for an excellent cardiologist.
About Dr. Saumil Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881684124
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
