Overview

Dr. Saumil Oza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Oza works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.