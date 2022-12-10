Dr. Saumil Oza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saumil Oza, MD
Overview
Dr. Saumil Oza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology2300 Park Ave Ste 101B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-0088
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology1824 King St Ste 250, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-1820
St. Vincents Cardiology-Waycross615 Pendleton St Ste B, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 285-9994
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough in examination and explanations. Answered my questions with patience and understanding. I have been treated by two of the top Electrophysiologists, one from Duke Hospital in NC and one from Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville,FL, and place Dr. Oza right up there with them. I feel very comfortable with having him as my new Cardiologist!
About Dr. Saumil Oza, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1962587014
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Illinois-Chicago
- University of Illinois-Chicago
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.