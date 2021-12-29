See All Urologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD

Urologic Oncology
Overview

Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Ghodoussipour works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3509
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Bladder Function Test
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Gonorrhea Screening
Bladder Function Test
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cystolithotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon

Dec 29, 2021
Dr Saum Ghodoussipour and his team removed a kidney for me after I was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. Doctor did fantastic work before, during and after the surgery. I was able to stand up, walk and eat soon after the surgery. And now fully recovered from cancer, thank God. Doctor and his staff are knowledgeable, caring and responsive. Doctor G is very humble and polite. I wish him all the success and happiness.
Arshad Alam — Dec 29, 2021
About Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD

Specialties
  • Urologic Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003298019
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saum Ghodoussipour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodoussipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghodoussipour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghodoussipour works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghodoussipour’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodoussipour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodoussipour.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghodoussipour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghodoussipour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

