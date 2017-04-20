See All Plastic Surgeons in Longwood, FL
Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jankauskas works at Orlando Health in Longwood, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Medical Group Inc
    521 W State Road 434 Ste 301, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-5255
  2. 2
    South Seminole Wound Healing Center
    515 W State Road 434 Ste 101, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 767-5843
  3. 3
    Orlando Health Wound Healing Center
    818 Main Ln Bldg # Anx, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-5469

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermabrasion
Facial Trauma
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Wound Care and Management
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2017
    Dr. Jankauskas saw my 4 year old in the ER for a dog bite to the face, I was a mess, super high anxiety because of my baby's face. Anyway, point being, this Doctor was AMAZING, super personable and made me feel so much more comfortable with what was happening. Not to mention his talent was better than I could have hoped for. We still have stitches but he realigned what needed to be realigned perfectly! I seriously doubt that our child will have any scarring because of this man!
    Diaz in Orlando, Fl — Apr 20, 2017
    About Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    NPI Number
    • 1316962574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ellenbogen Ist Pls
    Residency
    • Med College Va
    Internship
    • Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wayne State Univerity
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
