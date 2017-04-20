Overview

Dr. Saulius Jankauskas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jankauskas works at Orlando Health in Longwood, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.