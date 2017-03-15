Dr. Girnius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saulius Girnius, MD
Dr. Saulius Girnius, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Siegrist & Kirlin Mds Inc10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 853-1300
Mercy Franciscan Home Health A5520 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would recommend him to my children and grandchildren. He has my completed trust. Doc G always spent plenty of time with me and explained everything about my case.
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053586420
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Girnius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girnius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girnius has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girnius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Girnius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girnius.
