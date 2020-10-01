Dr. Saul Modlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saul Modlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Saul Modlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Saul M. Modlin M.d. PC300 Garden City Plz Ste 248, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-0333
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! My daughter had an emergency tonsillectomy and Dr Modlin was skillful and caring taking his time explaining everything. Another time he answered our call late on a Friday evening of a holiday weekend when we were away on vacation. My daughter had a bad throat infection, which he diagnosed thru pictures, and called in a prescription. She was better in a day or two. Highly recommend Dr Modlin
About Dr. Saul Modlin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
