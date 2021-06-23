Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD
Dr. Saul Magitsky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine281 COUNTY ST, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-2213
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Rush University
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Magitsky has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Magitsky speaks Russian.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Magitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magitsky.
