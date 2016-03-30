Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saul Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saul Kane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Kane works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-3192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Willoughby Hills Family Health Center2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc.6770 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 386-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kane took the time to ask relevant questions concerning my health and history that may have lead to the symptoms I was experiencing. At no time did I fell rushed and Dr. Kane showed a sincere interest in finding the cause of my symptoms instead of just alleviating them by masking them with medication. Further test and appointment was scheduled in a timely manner.
About Dr. Saul Kane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
