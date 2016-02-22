Dr. Saul Dermer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dermer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saul Dermer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Saul Dermer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, GA.

Locations
Dermer, Saul R.1324 Wynnton Ct, Columbus, GA 31906 Directions (706) 748-8120
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have an emergency root canal done and no one in Columbus would accept my insurance. At the last minute I found that Dr. Dermer's office accepted my insurance and was able to schedule my procedure within a few days. I am very scared when it comes to dental procedures but he made sure I was very numb and took no more than 30 minutes to do everything he needed to do. I will be returning to have my crown put on and hopefully he can pull my wisdom tooth as well.
About Dr. Saul Dermer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164591293
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dermer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dermer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dermer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dermer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dermer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dermer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dermer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.