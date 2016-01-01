Dr. Saul De La Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saul De La Rosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saul De La Rosa, MD is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Locations
Zacoalco Medical Group Inc.1414 E Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001 Directions (323) 588-1383
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saul De La Rosa, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669554705
Dr. De La Rosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.