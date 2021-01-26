Overview

Dr. Saud Suleiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Suleiman works at Advanced Gastroenterology Ctr in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.