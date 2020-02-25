Dr. Saud Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saud Alvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saud Alvi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Alvi works at
Locations
Toledo Office3922 Woodley Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 473-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was extremely helpful and has been the only doctor that has taken my pain seriously. We spent time going over test results dating all the way back to 2011. He was patient and diagnosed me within my first visit.
About Dr. Saud Alvi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alvi works at
Dr. Alvi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.