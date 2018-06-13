Dr. Satyen Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satyen Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Satyen Mehta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers PC100 Market Place Blvd Ste 200, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 386-7253Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
I am a breast cancer patient of Dr. Mehta 's and he is such a great oncologist, he is so kind and caring and always takes time to answer all of our questions. He generally cares for his patients and seems to go over and beyond to give the best quality attention and treatment to his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone who seeks out a knowledgeable and caring oncologist. Dr. Mehta is # 1 in our book. Thanks , Pamela Bailey of Cartersville, Ga.
About Dr. Satyen Mehta, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1477558880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.