Dr. Satyen Madkaiker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satyen Madkaiker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Prisat PA3685 Crown Point Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 880-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Madkaiker and his wife, Dr. Madkaiker are both the warmest and most intelligent doctors I have ever worked with. They are gentle, brilliant and highly aware of how I am feeling before a treatment. They keep me in the loop about what they’re doing and if anything is changing. The Ketamine therapeutics staff is organized, caring and capable. I highly recommend this team that, after 50 years of severe depression, have, along with my therapy, reduced it by about 70%, which is amazing and wonderful! I’ve worked so hard to try to find a solution to my Major Depressive Disorder diagnosis- and finally I found Dr. Madkaiker.
About Dr. Satyen Madkaiker, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588629232
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Madkaiker works at
