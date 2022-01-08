Overview

Dr. Satyanarayana Malur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Amant, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Saint Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Malur works at Our Lady Of The Lake Physician Group in Saint Amant, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.