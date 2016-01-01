Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD
Overview
Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 Tullie Rd NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740228980
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gedela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gedela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gedela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedela.
