Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD

Pediatrics
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1400 Tullie Rd NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30329 (404) 785-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dementia Evaluation
Functional Movement Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD

    Pediatrics
    34 years of experience
    English
    1740228980
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    Epilepsy
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satyanarayana Gedela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gedela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gedela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gedela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gedela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

