Overview

Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



Dr. Banerjee works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression and End-Stage Renal Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.