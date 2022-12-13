Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD
Dr. Satyaki Banerjee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
RMA Vascular Access Center3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 998-7475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
He is one of my favorite doctors, Truly compassionate, professional, extremely knowledgeable, and tallented, His team is superb, I thank God for them everyday,
- Nephrology
- English
- Interventional Nephrology At Lsu
- Louisiana State Univ
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- Maulana Azad MC
Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banerjee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for Venous Compression and End-Stage Renal Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.
