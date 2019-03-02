Overview

Dr. Satyajeet Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at WellStar Medical Group Douglasville Medical Center in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.