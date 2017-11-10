Overview

Dr. Satyabrata Chatterjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Chatterjee works at Chatterjee Cardiology, London, KY in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.