Dr. Satya Kastuar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satya Kastuar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
North Brunswick Office2480 STATE ROUTE 27, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 288-9126
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was excellent in explaining all of my fathers conditions and post procedures information.
About Dr. Satya Kastuar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861402562
Education & Certifications
- Middlesex Genl U Hosp/UMDNJ
- St Peters Med Ctr/UMDNJ-Rut
- St Peters Med Ctr/UMDNJ-Rut
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kastuar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kastuar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kastuar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kastuar has seen patients for Enteritis, Esophagitis and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kastuar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kastuar speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kastuar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kastuar.
