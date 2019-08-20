Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atmakuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Atmakuri works at
Locations
1
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
2
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
3
Tri-City Vein Center6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
4
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
5
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants36543 N Gantzel Rd Ste 101 Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atmakuri is a fabulous doctor. Thoroughly explained everything and answered all questions.
About Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1598979668
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Emory University
- Interventional Cardiology
