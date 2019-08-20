See All Interventional Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons

Dr. Atmakuri works at Tri-City Cardiology in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC
    6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-6100
    Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta
    1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-6100
    Tri-City Vein Center
    6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 114, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-6100
    Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-6100
    Tri-City Cardiology Consultants
    36543 N Gantzel Rd Ste 101 Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 20, 2019
    Dr. Atmakuri is a fabulous doctor. Thoroughly explained everything and answered all questions.
    — Aug 20, 2019
    About Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598979668
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Internship
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
