Overview

Dr. Satya Atmakuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons



Dr. Atmakuri works at Tri-City Cardiology in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and San Tan Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.