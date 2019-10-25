Dr. Satya Arya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satya Arya, MD
Overview
Dr. Satya Arya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR.
Locations
Arya Satya Pal MD Office2011 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, very courteous and took the extra time to discuss my issues in detail
About Dr. Satya Arya, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Arya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arya has seen patients for Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arya speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arya.
