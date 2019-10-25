See All Otolaryngologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Satya Arya, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Satya Arya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR.

Dr. Arya works at ARYA SATYA PAL MD OFFICE in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Arya Satya Pal MD Office
    2011 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 327-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup

Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 25, 2019
    Excellent care, very courteous and took the extra time to discuss my issues in detail
    JonathanP — Oct 25, 2019
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, Spanish
    1932262144
    ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Satya Arya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arya works at ARYA SATYA PAL MD OFFICE in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arya’s profile.

    Dr. Arya has seen patients for Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

