Overview

Dr. Satvir Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Center For Cancer Care in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.