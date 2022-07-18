Overview

Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gujral works at Saddleback Eye Medical Assocs in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.