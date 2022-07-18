Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Gujral works at
Locations
-
1
Saddleback Eye Medical Associates27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 130, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1386
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gujral?
I had a very swollen and red Area around my eye. . Dr. fit me in for an appointment same day and then when my condition didn’t improve after an anabiotic, saw me again the next day. She changed my medication and spent a very long time with me. She showed so much concern. The next medication worked beautifully. She contacted me online on Sunday!
About Dr. Satvinder Gujral, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
- 1912928672
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gujral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gujral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gujral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gujral works at
Dr. Gujral has seen patients for Pinguecula, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gujral speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gujral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gujral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.