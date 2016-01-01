Dr. Tadiparthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satvika Tadiparthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Satvika Tadiparthy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Tadiparthy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bexar County Hospital District5282 Medical Dr Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tadiparthy?
About Dr. Satvika Tadiparthy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1982132338
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadiparthy works at
Dr. Tadiparthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadiparthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadiparthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadiparthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.