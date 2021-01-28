Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuokkanen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Satu Kuokkanen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Montefiore Med Center
Dr. Kuokkanen works at
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuokkanen?
I am 36 years old and I my husband and I have been trying to have a baby for years now and NO luck. I have been working with Dr. Setu since December 2020 and It is now January 2021 and I must say everything has been going wonderful so far. She is very kind, understanding, knowledgeable and thorough.She goes way out of her way to do what is necessary to be done on your behalf.She just started me on birth control as of yesterday and I’m now ready to start this journey. So far so good...I don’t regret choosing her as my doctor. Please don’t hesitate if you are considering her as your IVF Doctor. She is truly amazing so far :)
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- Montefiore Med Center
- Boston Medical Center
Dr. Kuokkanen works at
