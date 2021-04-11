Overview

Dr. Sattar Gojraty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Gojraty works at Martin Medical Group in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.