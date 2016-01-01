See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TOKYO JIKEI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Tateshima works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Neuroradiology
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922042068
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TOKYO JIKEI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tateshima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tateshima has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tateshima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tateshima works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tateshima’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tateshima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tateshima.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tateshima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tateshima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

