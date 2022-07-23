Dr. Satoru Chamberlain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satoru Chamberlain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satoru Chamberlain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Queensland and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies2500 E Prospect Rd Ste Main, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chamberlain correctly diagnosed my condition after a doctor who I thought was one of the best in the country misdiagnosed it. I went from not being able to hold anything in my right hand because of pain, to normal use and zero pain after Dr. Chamberlain operated on it. That was three years ago. He just operated on my left wrist and forearm (same problem). Both operations went very well, as did the recoveries. He is an excellent surgeon. (I was referred to him by an OR nurse--the best source of knowledge.I have nothing but praise for Dr. Chamberlain. He is professional but accessible. He patiently answers questions, is honest, reasonable, and genuinely cares. His follow-up with me has been exceptional, and knowing that he'll be available for monitoring my condition gives me great comfort.
About Dr. Satoru Chamberlain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1790768984
Education & Certifications
- Pulvertaft Hand Centre
- Ipswich Hospital
- University Of Queensland
