Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.

Dr. Iwamoto works at Tom Allen,LICSW in Providence, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roger Williams Medical Center
    825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 456-2327
    Chartercare Medical Associates
    1681 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 944-6889
    Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center
    50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 456-2327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Nov 10, 2021
    Dr. Iwamoto removed a Basal Cell Carcinoma from my left ear using Moh's surgery. He and his entire staff were extremely professional, highly skilled, kind and thorough. His communication skills were impeccable throughout the procedure assuring me that not only would the cancer be removed but also that the final cosmetic appearance of my ear would be satisfactory. The full procedure was documented with photos of before and after results. I don’t think you can find a better Moh’s surgeon anywhere else.
    About Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1609820604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iwamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iwamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iwamoto has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwamoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

