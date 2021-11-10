Overview

Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Iwamoto works at Tom Allen,LICSW in Providence, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.