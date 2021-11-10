Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2327
Chartercare Medical Associates1681 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 944-6889
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center50 Maude St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2327
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iwamoto removed a Basal Cell Carcinoma from my left ear using Moh's surgery. He and his entire staff were extremely professional, highly skilled, kind and thorough. His communication skills were impeccable throughout the procedure assuring me that not only would the cancer be removed but also that the final cosmetic appearance of my ear would be satisfactory. The full procedure was documented with photos of before and after results. I don’t think you can find a better Moh’s surgeon anywhere else.
About Dr. Satori Iwamoto, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1609820604
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
