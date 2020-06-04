Dr. Satnam Atwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satnam Atwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Satnam Atwal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Atwal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Herndon Recovery Center7055 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 298-5111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwal?
Dr. Atwal is very caring and intelligent. I have been seeing him for a few months and he really helped me. I went on medication recently that he prescribed and it changed my life. It is also nice talking with him.
About Dr. Satnam Atwal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1528121852
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwal works at
Dr. Atwal has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atwal speaks Hindi.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.