Overview

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Bhusri works at Upper East Side Cardiology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.