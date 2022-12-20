See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD

Cardiology
5 (139)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Bhusri works at Upper East Side Cardiology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Upper East Side Cardiology
    45 E End Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 752-3464
  2. 2
    Upper East Side Cardiology
    45 E End Ave # 1S, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 439-5170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhusri?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Very glad he took the time to thoroughly read my medical records and explain to me issues in plain English
    L B. — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhusri to family and friends

    Dr. Bhusri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhusri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD.

    About Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740421189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital - Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhusri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhusri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhusri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhusri works at Upper East Side Cardiology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bhusri’s profile.

    Dr. Bhusri has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhusri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhusri speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhusri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhusri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhusri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhusri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.