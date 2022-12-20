Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhusri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Bhusri works at
Locations
-
1
Upper East Side Cardiology45 E End Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 752-3464
-
2
Upper East Side Cardiology45 E End Ave # 1S, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 439-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhusri?
Very glad he took the time to thoroughly read my medical records and explain to me issues in plain English
About Dr. Satjit Bhusri, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1740421189
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY
- Lenox Hill Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Cornell
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhusri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhusri accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhusri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhusri works at
Dr. Bhusri has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhusri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhusri speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhusri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhusri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhusri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhusri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.