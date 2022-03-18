Dr. Satishkumar Ganjam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganjam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satishkumar Ganjam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satishkumar Ganjam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their residency with Forbes Regional Hospital
Dr. Ganjam works at
Locations
-
1
NAPC Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 270, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 442-1911Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganjam?
Dr. Ganjam is fantastic! This man truly cares about his patients and wants the best for you. If you are looking for a Dr. that listens to you and uses his passion to provide excellent care, this is your man!
About Dr. Satishkumar Ganjam, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1053587949
Education & Certifications
- Forbes Regional Hospital
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganjam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganjam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganjam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganjam works at
Dr. Ganjam speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganjam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganjam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganjam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganjam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.