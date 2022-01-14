Dr. Satishkiran Kedika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satishkiran Kedika, MD
Overview
Dr. Satishkiran Kedika, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3670
Cervical Cancer- Queens11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 303-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Nice - explained well, confident.
About Dr. Satishkiran Kedika, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Buffalo
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kedika has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kedika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedika has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedika. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.