Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD

Urology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Dr. Velagapudi works at Parkview Physicians Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Wayne Urology
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 482-8681
  2. 2
    Fort Wayne Urology Inc.
    1818 Carew St Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 482-8681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dupont Hospital
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Parkview Regional Medical Center
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    I have never met a more kind Dr. EVER. He is amazing. He is extremely respectful and thorough. I would recommend him highly.
    candy smith — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD

    • Urology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831100015
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Medical School
    • University Of Pa Health System
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velagapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velagapudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velagapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velagapudi works at Parkview Physicians Group in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Velagapudi’s profile.

    Dr. Velagapudi has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velagapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Velagapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velagapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velagapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velagapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

