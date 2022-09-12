Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velagapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Charlotte Arrhythmia Center3400 Tamiami Trl Ste 203 Bldg 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4089
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Am heading there this morning to get a loop monitor put in he is definitely a great doctor
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center-Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Aurora Health Care|Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
