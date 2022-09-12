Overview

Dr. Satish Velagapudi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Velagapudi works at Charlotte Arrhythmia Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.