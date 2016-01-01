Overview

Dr. Satish Vallabhaneni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Beverly Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Vallabhaneni works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.