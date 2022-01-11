Overview

Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Vadapalli works at Santa Clarita ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Valencia, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.