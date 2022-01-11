See All Otolaryngologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Antelope Valley Hospital and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Vadapalli works at Santa Clarita ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Valencia, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Clarita E.N.T & Facial Plastic Surgery
    27879 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-2500
  2. 2
    Santa Clarita Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery -Antelope Valley
    655 W Avenue Q, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Campomelia, Cumming Type Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
D-Positive Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (D + HUS) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vadapalli?

    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Vadapalli treated me for chronic sinus problems and endedup performing surgery in 2018. Outstanding results. Great bedside manner, very empathetic and professional. Highly recommend his practice.
    Deborah Matthews — Jan 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vadapalli to family and friends

    Dr. Vadapalli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vadapalli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD.

    About Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598729998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vadapalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vadapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vadapalli has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vadapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vadapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vadapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vadapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vadapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Satish Vadapalli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.