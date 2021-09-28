Overview

Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Tiyyagura works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.