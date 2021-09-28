See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Tiyyagura works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rimvida Obeleniene, MD
    22-18 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 475-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2021
    Dr. Tiyyagura is one of the best in his field. He takes the time to listen to your concerns, explains things thoroughly, and has a very calming demeanor about himself. I went for a heart rhythm issue and Dr. T explained everything and the several options I had. I feel like I have my normal life back again because of him (a big thank-you). His nurses and office staff are also amazing. I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Tiyyagura.
    Jeff W. — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457501363
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Tiyyagura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiyyagura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiyyagura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiyyagura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tiyyagura works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tiyyagura’s profile.

    Dr. Tiyyagura has seen patients for Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiyyagura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiyyagura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiyyagura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiyyagura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiyyagura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

