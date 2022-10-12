Overview

Dr. Satish Sivasankaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stanley Medical College|Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Sivasankaran works at Sunshine Cardiovascular & Vein in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.