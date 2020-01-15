Dr. Satish Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Sharma, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Locations
Advanced Pain Management Center9029 S Pecos Rd Ste 2800, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 739-8323
- 2 630 S Rancho Dr Ste H, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 739-8323
Valley View Surgery Center1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 675-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say my experiences with Dr Sharma have been nothing but positive. I find he listens. And i could tell HORROR STORIES about other pain managements in Vegas! Also I see Dr Jason Fagan at another location and he recommended Dr Sharma. I've had good, positive experiences with both. Dr Fagans bedside manner is the best I've ever had. I have had NO PROBLEMS with either doctor! Mind you I can see where other people don't get along with him. But Dr Sharma has been helpful to me.
About Dr. Satish Sharma, MD
- 1730169319
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.