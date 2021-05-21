Overview

Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Shanhag works at Cancer Specialists of North Florida - Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.