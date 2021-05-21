Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanhag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
Fleming Island2370 Market Dr Ste C, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 788-7072Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am VERY blessed to have Dr. Shanbhag as my Oncologist. He is extremely thorough when explaining medical findings and provides answers in a manner that a young child would be able to understand. He exhibits genuine care, love, and concern for his patients and makes a difficult diagnosis seem tolerable and manageable. He is an AWESOMELY GREAT Physician! I would recommend Dr. Shanbhag 10 out of 10 times! :) ~KENYA Songbyrd
About Dr. Satish Shanhag, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215140454
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanhag has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanhag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanhag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanhag.
