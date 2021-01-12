Overview

Dr. Satish Raj, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Raj works at Community Health Centers in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.