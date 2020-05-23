Overview

Dr. Satish Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Chantel Medical LLC in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.