Overview

Dr. Satish Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Accumed Center Sc in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.