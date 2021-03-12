Overview

Dr. Satish Odhav, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Odhav works at Arthritis Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.