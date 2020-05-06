See All Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. Satish Narayan, MD

Psychiatry
2 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Satish Narayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Narayan works at PSYMED SOLUTIONS in Plano, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primed Solutions
    7170 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 (972) 232-7474
    Psymed Solutions - Greenville
    4501 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 260, Greenville, TX 75401 (903) 455-4300
    Psymed Solutions - Fort Worth
    7273 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 (972) 232-7474

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 06, 2020
    Good doctor
    — May 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Satish Narayan, MD

    Psychiatry
    32 years of experience
    English, Tamil
    1194787200
    Education & Certifications

    Temple University Hospital
    SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

