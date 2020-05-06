Dr. Satish Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Satish Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satish Narayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Narayan works at
Locations
-
1
Primed Solutions7170 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 232-7474
-
2
Psymed Solutions - Greenville4501 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 260, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 455-4300
-
3
Psymed Solutions - Fort Worth7273 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (972) 232-7474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayan?
Good doctor
About Dr. Satish Narayan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1194787200
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan works at
Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narayan speaks Tamil.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.