Dr. Satish Nadig, MD
Overview
Dr. Satish Nadig, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Nadig works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satish Nadig, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1356580187
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
