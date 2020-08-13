Overview

Dr. Satish Muluk, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Muluk works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Canonsburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.